Department of Veterans Affairs Issues Sources Sought for Porcelain Flooring

Syracuse, N.Y. , March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking contractors interested in providing porcelain flooring. Vendors who are interested need to respond by March 27, 2019. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

238330, Flooring Contractors is the designated NAICS code for this opportunity. Interested parties will need to submit all of the following information:

Company Name

Company Address

DUNS Number

Company POC Name

Company POC Phone

Company POC Email

Business Type (large, small, WOSB, VOSB, SDVOSB, etc.)

The required information is to be sent to Denise Edmonds (Denise.Edmonds@va.gov). For more details, this notice can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal. All prospective contractors must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in SAM. For a quick registration without errors, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is a third-party firm that offers full-service SAM registrations for businesses.

