PressReader partners with Turkish Airlines on new digital media offering

Vancouver, BC, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turkish Airlines is the latest airline to partner with PressReader to bring passengers access to digital content. They join heavy-hitters Air Canada, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Iberia, and Virgin Australia, who've already added the digital newspaper and magazine platform as a customer perk. This new partnership demonstrates how the travel industry is rapidly evolving its digital strategy. Brands are investing in technology to enhance the experience along every traveler's journey. This is part of a broader trend to use technology, not just to drive operational efficiency, but also to add value to the customer experience. Offering thousands of newspapers and magazines allows airlines to improve personalization and choice in a very scalable way.

Passengers flying with Turkish Airlines have 48 hours of free access to PressReader's catalog, starting 24 hours before their flight. They'll also get access to PressReader in select Turkish Airlines lounges* around the world when connected to lounge WiFi. When connected, passengers can choose from more than 7,000 titles from 120+ countries in 60 different languages. They can download as many publications as they'd like to read offline, and keep those issues saved for as long as they'd like.

A wider reach for publishers

As the largest carrier in the world in terms of countries served, Turkish Airlines flies between 304 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. With PressReader, they're able to connect the 75 million people who fly with them each year to the most diverse selection of premium titles from around the world – putting quality content in the hands of more readers than ever. Passengers can choose from major newspapers like The Washington Post, The Guardian, and El Pais, and magazines like Bloomberg Businessweek, Elle, and Rolling Stone.No matter where a passenger is from or what they're interested in, they'll find something to enjoy on PressReader.

A shift in the traveler experience

PressReader's CEO, Alex Kroogman, commented, "there's been a real shift in the way both consumers and the industry think about newspaper and magazine content. Now, it's part of the travel experience. For us, that means we're always thinking first about the reader – or the passenger. We want to create an experience that truly connects them to the rest of the world."

PressReader also works with global hotels, including AccorHotels, Marriott, and Scandic. Offering guests quality, premium content is quickly becoming the industry standard for the travel experience.

"At Turkish Airlines we are dedicated to ensuring a premium journey and always seeking ways to enhance our passenger experience," said Turkish Airlines chairman of the board and executive committee, M. İlker Aycı. "As we continue to connect cultures and bridge continents across our widening network, we are excited to offer the PressReader service, keeping our passengers connected to global news and information".

There are three ways Turkish Airlines passengers can claim their free access to PressReader:

Clicking the link in the email Turkish Airlines sends 24 hours before departure. Entering flight details at pressreader.turkishairlines.com/ within 24 hours of takeoff. Connecting to the WiFi in one of the participating lounges.*

**Participating lounges are: Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, Washington, Moscow, and Nairobi.

