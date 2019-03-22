CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ZIV, GSM, CORT and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQGM: ZIV)
Class Period: June 30, 2017 - February 5, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2019
The filed complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false or misleading statements relating to the risks of investing in ZIV including that: (i) the inverse ETNs was not appropriate for managing daily trading risks; (ii) Credit Suisse had designed the ZIV to fail under certain market conditions; (iii) Credit Suisse had offered and sold more inverse ETNs than the market could bear, which would enable Credit Suisse to cause the collapse of the inverse ETNs when the opportunity presented itself; and (iv) Credit Suisse could actively manipulate inverse ETNs by precipitating an acute liquidity event in volatility markets including markets for VIX futures.
Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)
Class Period: August 21, 2018 - November 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019
Allegations: Ferroglobe PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was excess supply of the Company's products; (2) demand for the Company's products was declining; (3) as a result, the pricing of the Company's products would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQCM: CORT)
Class Period: August 2, 2017 - February 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019
Allegations: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym; (2) the Company aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses; (3) the Company's sole specialty pharmacy was a related party; (4) the Company artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party; (5) such practices are reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)
Class Period: August 2, 2016 - August 2, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019
In order to inflate its reported revenue and representative growth metric during the Class Period, Avon engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil, its largest market. Avon did not disclose the changes to its credit terms in Brazil. Avon also failed to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil.
