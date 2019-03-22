ALYI Confirms M&A Update To Be Published Tuesday, March 26th, 2019

DALLAS, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC:ALYI) ("ALYI") today confirmed the company's plans to publish an online presentation on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 to provide an in-depth update on the company's merger and acquisition (m&a) strategy. Last month, the company announced specific plans to pursue the acquisition of a shuttered electric car manufacturing plant. Subsequently, the company announced the shuttered car plant acquisition was part of a larger overall m&a initiative. On Tuesday, next week, management will detail a comprehensive m&a strategy to expand both the company's alternative energy storage reach and electric vehicle production capacity.

ALYI is focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications. The first product category is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. ALYI has recently announced $2 million in orders of its Revolt Electric Motorcycles. ALYI also recently launched a hemp energy storage initiative.



