GOING-OUT-OF-BUSINESS SALES HAVE BEGUN AT REMAINING 120 SHOPKO AND SHOPKO HOMETOWN STORES ACROSS AMERICA

Boston, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Going-out-of-business sales have commenced at the remaining 120 Shopko and Shopko Hometown Stores. Sales will include significant discounts on hundreds of millions of dollars of merchandise including newly received products. The closing sales will be operated by a joint venture consisting of Gordon Brothers, Hilco Merchant Resources, Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group.



Store closing sales are already in progress in other Shopko stores and inventory is selling very fast. All branded merchandise in clothing, footwear, bedding, furniture, jewelry, beauty products, electronics, market and housewares is included in the sale.



"Although this is not the outcome that we had envisioned when we started our restructuring efforts, we hope our loyal customers will visit their local stores to shop our high-quality products at dramatic discounts," said Shopko CEO Russ Steinhorst. "We want to thank all of our teammates for their hard work and dedication during their time at Shopko."



"Customers are encouraged to shop early for the best selection of popular products at liquidation prices," said a spokesperson from the joint venture. "Due to Shopko's well-known brand and the loyalty of its customers, we expect merchandise to sell very quickly."



Through April 20th, Shopko will continue to accept Shopko Gift Cards as tender for purchases. Gift Cards must be used by April 20th.



Visit shopko.com to find a store near you: https://www.shopko.com/custserv/locate_store.cmd



