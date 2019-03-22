Volly to Exhibit at MBA Technology Solutions Conference & Expo 2019

Woburn, Mass., March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volly, a leading provider of SaaS-based lending and marketing automation solutions, today announced it will be exhibiting at MBA's Technology Solutions Conference & Expo at the Hyatt Regency Dallas on March 24-27.



This year's conference theme, How Technology is Rapidly Changing the Mortgage Industry, aligns perfectly with Volly's development of a world-class, component-based platform that will seamlessly integrate marketing and customer engagement strategies with robust lending technologies to achieve an intelligent and consistent experience for each and every customer. In today's ultra-competitive lending environment, borrowers demand and expect immediacy throughout the entire lending process – which requires organizations to have one view of each customer's entire relationship throughout divisions and departments. The Volly Platform will uniquely deliver this seamless experience and comprehensive profile so that each customer's journey is satisfying and efficient.



A team of Volly's expert industry professionals are attending this year's MBA tech conference, including Jerry Halbrook, CEO, Dawn Douglass, CIO, and others. "Our attendance underscores our deep commitment to the mortgage industry," said Jerry Halbrook, CEO of Volly. "Considering how banking and mortgage clients – and their customers – demand and expect high-impact communications and swift technology that provides immediacy and responsiveness throughout the entire lending process – it is our company‚ Volly‚ that will lead the effort to make this the most satisfying journey possible. Our new website, MyVolly.com, goes live within the coming days."



About Volly



Volly simplifies CRM and marketing automation for banks and mortgage companies, including one of the top three retail lenders in the nation. Volly eliminates the need to share sensitive customer data with multiple vendors and has a team of world-class marketing and branding experts with extensive experience in the mortgage industry. Its flagship solution, Volly CRM, is an enterprise-wide, Software-as-a-Service platform that combines lead management, email and direct mail campaigns with a 360-degree view of each loan officer's customers, partners and prospects. The Volly Marketing Store delivers a web-based, sales collateral store powered by custom content creation and integrated print fulfillment. Volly POS delivers world-class, flexible point-of-sale solutions, including custom mortgage websites. Volly Marketing Automation is an industry leader in the deployment of marketing automation to assist clients with lead conversion. Volly's Marketing Automation technology platform, campaign strategies, email and text deliverability and reporting allow for a steady stream of analytics required to maximize customer capture rates. For more information, visit loyaltyexpress.com or call 866.435.7050. MyVolly.com is coming soon.

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. NCP partners with niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: Building Great Companies. For more information, please visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

