Notice of first quarter 2019 results and conference call

Luxembourg, March 25th, 2019 – Millicom will announce its first quarter results for the period ending March 31st, 2019, on April 23rd, at approximately 22:00 (Stockholm) / 21:00 (London) / 16:00 (Miami) via a press release.

The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on April 24th at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

The conference call will be webcast at www.millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5069 2180 Luxembourg: +352 2786 0515

UK: +44 (0) 844 571 8892 US: +1 866 966 1396

The access code is: 6392219

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days starting April 24th, 2019 at:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8566 19478 UK: +44 (0) 800 279 6547 US: +1 646 774 0219

Replay passcode is: 6392219

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1 305 476 7352

press@millicom.com Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1 305 445-4156 investors@millicom.com



Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44 20 3249 2460 investors@millicom.com

About Millicom



Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular SA is headquartered in Luxembourg.

