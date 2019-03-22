Vision Source Founder and CEO Honored as 2019 Person of Vision Award Recipients

Kingwood, Texas, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevent Blindness has chosen Vision Source Executive Chairman & Founder Glenn Ellisor, OD, and President & CEO Jim Greenwood, as the recipients of the 2019 Prevent Blindness Person of Vision Award. The award was presented on March 21, 2019, during the Prevent Blindness Person of Vision dinner at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, in conjunction with Vision Expo East. All event proceeds will support the Prevent Blindness sight-saving programs.

Prevent Blindness Person of Vision 2019 Awarded to Vision Source's Glenn Ellisor, OD (Founder) and Jim Greenwood (President & CEO)









The Prevent Blindness Person of Vision Award recognizes an individual or corporation for outstanding leadership and dedication in the field of eye health. Dr. Ellisor and Mr. Greenwood were chosen as recipients of the Person of Vision Award based on their outstanding leadership, philanthropy, and dedication to the field of eye care.

Dr. Ellisor has provided quality vision and eye care to his patients since 1985. In 1991, he founded Vision Source, the nation's leading network of more than 4,500 private practice optometrists. Dr. Ellisor currently owns and operates two optometric practices in Kingwood, Texas. In addition to treating patients, he continues to lead the Vision Source board of directors and provide counsel on the strategic direction of the network.

"Every year, I am awestruck by the impact that Vision Source makes on private practice optometry," states Dr. Ellisor. "Our cross-functional teams drive continuous improvement by working in harmony with each other to make a difference in the world of optometry. This prestigious honor is a result of every Vision Source practice's unwavering commitment to provide our member doctors with effective, easy to use, solutions-based practice tools and resources to improve outcomes."

Jim Greenwood joined Vision Source as president and CEO in 2013. Prior to joining the Vision Source team, he spent 20 years with Concentra®, a national healthcare services organization that currently treats approximately 50,000 patients daily. Mr. Greenwood is passionate about helping optometry become an essential component of the value-based healthcare delivery system. At Vision Source, Mr. Greenwood is responsible for the development and execution of strategic plans that enable the company to fulfill its mission to the private practice optometrists it serves, and the 16 million patients Vision Source doctors treat each year.

"Dr. Ellisor and many other leaders in the profession have worked selflessly and tirelessly for decades," states Greenwood. "Their relentless efforts have created a mission-driven organization that enables thousands of private practice optometrists to reach their full potential. I like to describe Vision Source as a family of outstanding optometrists and staff who collaborate to make a difference for more than 16 million patients each year. From the day I arrived in early 2013, I have felt like a missing piece to a jigsaw puzzle and I consider it an absolute privilege to be a part of this team."

Together, Dr. Ellisor and Mr. Greenwood have grown North America's largest network of private practice optometrists to more than 3,200 locations. Each Vision Source member practice offers comprehensive medical vision care, innovative lens technology, fashionable eyewear, and the latest in contact lens offerings. Proudly, the Vision Source network was named the 2017 and 2018 number one on the Vision Monday Top 50 U.S. Optical Retailers list.

In addition to these accomplishments, under the leadership of Dr. Ellisor and Greenwood, Vision Source has raised over a million dollars in support of vision-based philanthropic efforts both in the United States and abroad that eases access to vision care. In 2007, in support of optometrists everywhere, Vision Source established the Vision Source Foundation. The foundation provides relief aid for optometrists impacted by catastrophic natural disasters or health crisis.





About Vision Source

Founded in 1991, Vision Source is North America's most extensive network of independent optometrists consisting of over 4,500 optometrists. The clinicians in the Vision Source network enjoy access to newly evolving patient channels, including an expanding list of leading medical groups and integrated health systems with whom Vision Source optometrists collaborate. Additionally, members benefit from a wide range of innovative technologies, practice management tools, strategic marketing, and purchasing power. Leveraging these tools, the clinicians offer comprehensive eye care to their patients delivering an industry-leading patient experience. For more information, call 888-558-2020 or visit www.visionsource.com.

Attachments

Alysia Gradney Vision Source 1-281-318-7835 agradney@visionsource.com