Two Six Labs welcomes new Senior Vice President

ARLINGTON Va., March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Labs announced today that David Leach has joined the Executive Management Team as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development.



David will be responsible for developing Two Six Labs' growth strategy and executing plans to capitalize on the company's valuable portfolio of R&D projects, cyber security products and technology IP.

"Two Six Labs is pleased to welcome David to our leadership team. His skills will be invaluable in developing and executing a strategy to accelerate our growth and build upon our outstanding business momentum," said Chris Greamo, President and CEO of Two Six Labs.

David previously worked at Goldman Sachs for 13 years, where he was a Managing Director responsible for Goldman's M&A business in the Aerospace & Defense sector. For the past 4 years, David was a Principal and head of private equity at the Chertoff Group, where he led growth equity investments in multiple successful cyber security companies, including Delta Risk, Coalfire and ZP Group. David earned a BA from Tufts University and his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

"David is an important addition to Two Six Labs and I'm confident his experience will help the company identify and capitalize on large market opportunities and further accelerate our growth and creation of shareholder value," said Mike Daniels, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Two Six Labs.

"I believe in the great team at Two Six Labs and the unique products and technologies they deliver to help customers solve their toughest challenges in cyber security, data analytics, mobile devices, and threat detection," said David.

About Two Six Labs

Two Six Labs is an innovator in the fields of cyber security, data science, machine learning, data visualization, distributed computing, vulnerability research, reverse engineering, mobile and embedded systems, IoT security and distributed sensor networks.

Two Six Labs works extensively with government agencies, universities, and private firms on a wide range of R&D efforts, many focused on national security. Two Six Labs slogan "Invent with purpose" describes their focus on creating cutting edge technology that aids and protects citizens and servicemen.

