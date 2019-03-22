Tenable Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments to Global Engineering and Business Development

COLUMBIA, Md., March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced two key additions to its executive team who will help lead the company through the next phase of its Cyber Exposure mission to help customers manage and measure cyber risk in the digital era. Glen Pendley, who most recently served as the company's Deputy Chief Technology Officer, has been promoted to Tenable's first Senior Vice President of Engineering. Terry Dolce, a prominent security industry leader, has joined as the company's first Senior Vice President of Global Business Development and Channels.



"Glen and Terry share a passion for transforming how cybersecurity risk is managed and measured," said Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO, Tenable. "Glen has been a vital member of the Tenable team for the last decade, demonstrating the leadership and engineering savvy to drive our expansion. Terry is one of the industry's top experts in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) with expertise in building go-to-market and partner strategies. Tenable welcomes them to the executive team."

Pendley has held a series of leadership roles at Tenable, including Vice President of Research and Development. Prior to joining, he was director of Research and Development and Product Management at McAfee, Inc., where he provided product vision and strategy while managing different engineering teams across the globe.

Dolce joins Tenable from Crowe, LLP, a top 10 advisory firm, where he was responsible for the company's go-to-market strategy for GRC. As one of the principal architects of the partner strategy at RSA Security, Dolce served as Vice President of Sales for North America and Global Sales Chief of Staff, working across North America, APAC, EMEA and LATAM.

"Digital transformation and an ever-expanding attack surface have made vulnerability management the cornerstone of cybersecurity programs," said Pendley. "Tenable's engineering team is focused on building innovative Cyber Exposure solutions to help customers manage their cyber risk strategically and proactively. I'm excited about my new role and the journey ahead."

"Tenable is a channel-first company," said Dolce. "I'm delighted to join the company to further our mission of building the strongest and most impactful partnerships throughout the industry."

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Contact Information:

Cayla Baker

tenablepr@tenable.com