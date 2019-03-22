Makena Resources Inc. Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement in Respect of Business Combination With BioCan Technologies Inc. and Epimeron Inc. to Form Willow Biosciences Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Makena Resources Inc. ("Makena") (CSE:MKNA) is pleased to provide an update in respect of the business combination with BioCan Technologies Inc. ("BioCan") and Epimeron Inc. ("Epimeron") pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Transaction"). Makena, BioCan and Epimeron have entered into a binding definitive agreement dated as of March 22, 2019 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). Following completion of the Transaction, the resulting issuer, which will be named Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow"), intends to focus its business on cannabinoid biosynthetic production.

Pursuant to the Transaction: (a) each outstanding common share of BioCan will be exchanged for 7.301 common shares of Makena ("Makena Shares"); and (b) each outstanding common share of Epimeron will be exchanged for 577.153 Makena Shares, through the issuance of an aggregate of 857,142,858 Makena Shares on the basis of a deemed value of $0.035 per Makena Share for a total transaction value of $30.0 million.

The Arrangement Agreement provides that the completion of the Transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the approval of the holders of common shares of Makena, BioCan and Epimeron, the approval of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, the completion of the private placement of common shares and units of Makena for aggregate proceeds of $28.5 million which was previously announced on March 12, 2019, the disposition of all of Makena's mining assets and certain other customary conditions.

The Transaction is expected to constitute a "fundamental change" for Makena, as defined in the CSE's policies. Pursuant to the CSE's policies, Makena's stock has been halted and will remain halted until all required documentation with respect to the Transaction has been received by the CSE and the CSE and applicable securities regulatory authorities are otherwise satisfied that the halt should be lifted.

Details of the Transaction, including a summary of the terms and conditions of the Arrangement Agreement, are disclosed in a joint information circular of BioCan and Makena which has been mailed to the holders of common shares of BioCan and Makena and will be filed under Makena's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The full text of the Arrangement Agreement is also available for review under Makena's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Additional information regarding the Transaction, BioCan, Epimeron and Willow will be made publicly available by Makena in due course, including pursuant to the listing statement to be filed on SEDAR in connection with the Transaction at www.sedar.com. Willow's work program and other information regarding BioCan, Epimeron and Willow has been submitted to the CSE for their review.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, the acceptance of the CSE, Court approval and shareholder approval. The Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the listing statement prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Makena should be considered highly speculative.

