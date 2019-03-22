Dril-Quip to Present at Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference

HOUSTON, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) today announced that Blake T. DeBerry, President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a presentation at the Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in New Orleans. The Company will present at 2:55 p.m. Central Time, with a break-out session to follow and will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



A copy of Dril-Quip's updated presentation that will be used in conjunction with the Conference will be available on its website www.dril-quip.com, on the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" tab on Tuesday morning, March 26, 2019.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments and severe service applications.

