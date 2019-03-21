David MacLaren: Shareholder News Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David MacLaren, President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of MediaValet Inc. (the "Issuer"), filed an early warning report dated March 20, 2019 (the "Early Warning Report") advising of his holdings in the Issuer. The common shares of the Issuer are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "MVP".



On March 20, 2019 Mr. MacLaren acquired beneficial ownership and control of an aggregate of 250 debenture units of the Issuer (the "Debenture Units") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit. If converted into common shares of the Issuer, the Debenture Units represent 4.15% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. Following this acquisition, Mr. MacLaren beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 27,481,682 common shares representing approximately 11.90% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer and 2,900,000 common share purchase options (the "Options"). Upon conversion of the Debenture Units and Options, an additional 12,900,000 common shares would be issued to Mr. MacLaren representing in aggregate with shares already held, approximately 16.56% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. Mr. MacLaren may acquire further securities of the Issuer in the future.

This press release is issued pursuant to early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Issuer's documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.



David MacLaren

