MediaValet Completes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaValet Inc. (TSXV:MVP), is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced debenture unit offering for gross proceeds of $1,550,762.00 (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted of 10% unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") of MediaValet in the aggregate principal amount of $1,550,762.00 and an aggregate of 31,015,240 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants").

The Debentures mature three years after the date of issue and may be converted in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the subscribers, at any time prior to the maturity date into common shares of the Company (each a "Conversion Share"). The conversion rate is $0.05 for each Conversion Share within the first twelve months from the issue date, and $0.10 for each Conversion Share thereafter to expiry of Debentures. The Company has the option to force conversion of the Debentures should the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares be greater than $0.10 for any 10 consecutive trading days within 12 months from the issue date, and $0.15 per share thereafter.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of three years. The Warrants are subject to accelerated expiry in the event the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares equals or exceeds $0.10 for 10 consecutive trading days (an "Acceleration Event"), in which case, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to a date that is not less 60 days after the issuance of a press release announcing that the expiry date of the Warrants has been accelerated, provided that such news release is issued within 10 business days of the Acceleration Event. The Company shall also give written notice to the holders of Warrants not less than 30 days before the new expiry of the Warrants.

Securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring July 21, 2019.

Insiders and their affiliates subscribed for a total of $1,025,080.00 consisting of Debentures with an aggregate principal amount of $1,025,080.00 and 20,501,600 Warrants as follows: Rob Chase: $500,000 and 10,000,000 Warrants, David MacLaren: $250,000 and 5,000,000 Warrants, Robert Garnet: $10,000 and 200,000 Warrants, and Thomas Kenny: $265,080 and 5,301,600 Warrants.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to provide the working capital required to fund its current growth objectives and to continue executing on its strategic plan.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud‐based, digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available within 140 countries, across 54 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core DAM capabilities and local desktop‐to‐sever‐to‐cloud support for creative teams, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations with Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Oracle Marketing Cloud (Eloqua), Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best‐in‐class 3rd party applications.

For further information, please contact:

David MacLaren, CEO | david.maclaren@mediavalet.com | Tel: (604) 688-2321

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations | babak.pedram@mediavalet.com | Tel: (416) 644-5081

