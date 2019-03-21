Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of NV5 Global, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces an investigation on behalf of NV5 Global, Inc. investors ("NV5" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVEE) concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com .

On March 7, 2019, NV5 revealed its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 29, 2018. NV5 stated that it "expects to report a material weakness in its upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K relating to the initial set up of project contracts and analysis of certain percentage of completion projects." On this news, shares of NV5 fell $24.85, or 32%, to close at $52.15 per share on March 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased NV5 securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.