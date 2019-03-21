INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of NV5 Global, Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of NV5 Global, Inc. investors ("NV5" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVEE) concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



On March 7, 2019, NV5 revealed its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 29, 2018. NV5 stated that it "expects to report a material weakness in its upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K relating to the initial set up of project contracts and analysis of certain percentage of completion projects." On this news, shares of NV5 fell $24.85, or 32%, to close at $52.15 per share on March 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

