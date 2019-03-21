Market Overview

IoT Remote Monitoring and Control Provider Acorn Hosts Q4 Investor Call Wednesday, March 27th at 11 am ET

Globe Newswire  
March 21, 2019
WILMINGTON, Del., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) remote monitoring and control systems and services for generators, pipelines and other industrial assets, will host a conference call to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Results will be issued before the market opens on the same day.

Participating on the call will be Jan Loeb, President and CEO; Tracy Clifford, CFO; and Walter Czarnecki, President and CEO of OmniMetrix. On the call, Management will review results as well as discuss the outlook for 2019.

Conference Call Details
     
  Date/Time:  Wednesday, March 27th at 11:00 am ET
  Dial-in Number:  1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l)
  Online Replay/Transcript:  Audio file and call transcript will be posted to the
    Investor section of Acorn's website when available.
  Email Option for Q&A: acfn@catalyst-ir.com – before or after the call.

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)
Acorn Energy, Inc. owns an 80% equity stake in OmniMetrix, Inc., a pioneer and leader in machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control for gas pipelines and stand-by generators used in cell towers, medical facilities, data centers, public transportation systems and for other critical equipment, including at federal, state and municipal government facilities. OmniMetrix offers proven cost-effective solutions for making critical systems more reliable with thousands of monitored assets and thousands of customers, including 24 in the Fortune 500 or Fortune Global 500.

Follow us
Twitter: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix

Investor Relations Contacts
William Jones, 267-987-2082
David Collins, 212-924-9800
Catalyst IR
acfn@catalyst-ir.com

