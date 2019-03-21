Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation Announces Resignation of Alejandro Gonzalez S. as a Director

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTB) (the "Company") and its subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), announced the resignation of Alejandro Gonzalez S. as a director of the Company and the Bank.



Mr. Gonzalez was employed by the Company's former parent, Mercantil Servicios Financieros, C.A. ("MSF") in various positions until his retirement as Executive Vice President in 2013. He was an alternate director of MSF from 2006 to 2018, when he resigned in connection with the separation of the Company from MSF. Mr. Gonzalez has served as a Company director since 2004.

Mr. Gonzalez stated: "It has been a privilege to serve as a director of the Company and the Bank, and I am proud of their accomplishments, including the Company's spin-off from MSF and its initial public offering in 2018. The Company has a bright future. Various MSF shareholders have asked that I return as a director of MSF and contribute my experience to my long-time employer in Venezuela. I regret that I cannot serve on both the Company's and MSF's boards of directors due to the terms of their separation."

Rick Copeland, Chairman of the Company commented: "Alejandro Gonzalez is a valued colleague, and we appreciate his many years of enthusiastic and dedicated service to the Company. We understand and respect his decision to return to MSF's board of directors."

