Biometric ID Solutions Provider BIO-key Int'l to Host Q4'18 and Full Year 2018 Investor Call on Tuesday, April 2nd at 10 am ET
WALL, N.J., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for secure and convenient user authentication, will host a conference call to review its Q4 and Full Year 2018 results and outlook on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be issued on Monday, April 1, after the market closes.
Participating on the call will be Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer.
|Call Dial In #:
Live Webcast / Replay:
Audio Replay:
|1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International
Q4 and FY 2018 Webcast & Replay – Available for 30 days.
1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int'l; code 10129884
About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer software-based alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key also brings the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its TouchLock line™ of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks – providing more ways to BIO-key your world!
