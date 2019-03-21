ICIT Launches Monthly Reports Tracking Cybersecurity & Technology Legislation & Federal Agency Initiatives

Washington D.C., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), America's cybersecurity think tank, formally announced the availability of two new monthly reports tracking and analyzing federal government cybersecurity, technology, and privacy activity.

The first report, entitled "The ICIT Cyber Legislation Report" offers non-partisan tracking of cybersecurity, technology, privacy, and critical infrastructure related legislation from Congress. Each month's report includes a link to the full legislation on congress.gov, a short summary of the legislation, the sponsor and number of co-sponsors, date introduced, last movement on the bill, and a prognosis score. The legislation is organized in topical areas such as Appropriations, Public Health, Energy, Privacy, Utilities, Cyber Workforce, Homeland Security and the Federal Government.

The second report, entitled "The ICIT Federal Cybersecurity Initiative Report" offers objective tracking on cybersecurity, technology and privacy-related federal agency programs, announcements, reports, and other initiatives. Each month's report includes the name of the initiative, a description, and analysis written by ICIT researchers, and several links to open source intelligence for additional information. Content is organized by agency for easy reference.

In each month's report, ICIT highlights new items that have been added from the previous month so readers can quickly identify trends and current events.

"One of ICIT's goals is to increase access and visibility to information, as well as shine a spotlight on the important work being done by in the public sector. These reports offer a valuable tool for anyone looking for a real-time snapshot into the legislative and federal agency landscape relative to cybersecurity, technology, and privacy" said ICIT's Executive Director Parham Eftekhari.

Each month, ICIT presents the findings in the reports in it's monthly "Cyber Legislation and Federal Initiatives Webcast" which is open to the public.

These reports are a new benefit for ICIT members in an effort to continuously drive value to the ICIT community. Membership dues support ICIT and its ability to deliver free research and education to the community. For more information on receiving these reports, please visit https://icitech.org/support-icit/.

About: ICIT is a 501(c)3 non-partisan cybersecurity think tank with a mission to cultivate a cybersecurity renaissance that will improve the resiliency of our Nation's critical infrastructure sectors, defend our democratic institutions, and empower generations of cybersecurity leaders. Our freely available research, Fellows, and educational events offer a trusted source of objective learning for public and private sector policymakers, technology and cybersecurity leaders, and business executives. Together, we can defend today's vulnerabilities while changing cultures for a more secure future.

Parham Eftekhari ICIT (Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology) 202-600-7250 info@icitech.org