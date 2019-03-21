Class Action Update ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY), Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (AMR) and Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (RVLT) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSE:SVXY)

Class Period: shares purchased (1) pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or (2) between May 15, 2017 -February 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that adverse information regarding the risks of investing in the Fund. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the Fund was threatened with catastrophic losses as a result of the Fund's flawed design and the low-volatility environment and acute liquidity risks that existed during the Class Period. The complaint continues to allege that throughout the Class Period defendants made substantially similar false and misleading statements as those contained in the Registration Statement in numerous financial reports and draft prospectuses and registration statements filed with the SEC.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:AMR)

Class Period: purchasers of Class A common stock as of January 22, 2018, the record date to vote on the acquisition of Alta Mesa Holdings, LP ("Alta Mesa") and Kingfisher Midstream LLC ("Kingfisher") by Silver Run II (the "Acquisition")

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

The complaint alleges that in early 2018, Silver Run II issued a materially false and misleading Definitive Merger Proxy Statement on Schedule M14A (the "Proxy") that advised shareholders to vote for the Acquisition in contravention of §§14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act and SEC Rule 14a-9. Consequently, Silver Run II shareholders were not able to make an informed decision on whether or not to redeem their shares and voted in favor of the Acquisition on February 6, 2018. The redeemable Class A common shares were valued at roughly $10 per share at the time of the Acquisition. The complaint continues to allege that following the approval of the Acquisition, the value of Silver Run II Class A common shares severely dropped.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT)

Class Period: March 14, 2014, - November 14, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company was improperly recognizing revenue for certain transactions; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial statements were misstated; (3) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (4) that, as a result, Company would be subject to regulatory scrutiny and incur substantial costs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.