WD Capital Markets Announces Collaboration with International M&A Advisory Firm Oaklins E. Canada

TORONTO, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WD Capital Markets Inc. ("WDC") and Oaklins E. Canada ("OEC") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Collaboration and Referral Agreement to work together to expand their networks and extend the scope and reach of the firms' M&A and corporate finance client mandates.

WD Capital Markets Inc.





"This relationship with OEC opens a range of new opportunities for both WD Capital and its clients looking to explore M&A opportunities. We are excited to work with our partners at OEC to further grow our presence in Quebec and internationally," said Perry Dellelce, Executive Chairman of WDC.

"WDC's Toronto presence and network provides OEC and its clients an even stronger reach into Ontario and beyond, which is a win for everyone involved. This partnership with WD Capital is the perfect fit for OEC's expansion plan in Canada," said Fausto Levy, Executive Chairman of OEC.

About WD Capital Markets Inc.

Founded in 2009, WD Capital Markets is a corporate finance and M&A advisory firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Registered as an Exempt Market Dealer, WD Capital Markets was founded by, and is affiliated with Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, one of Canada's premier corporate finance and transactional business law firms.

About Oaklins E. Canada Inc.

Oaklins E. Canada Inc. was founded by seasoned professionals who have advised some of the leading public and private companies and venture capital funds in Canada. Through the global Oaklins organization, OEC has access to over 700 M&A professionals and dedicated industry teams in 40 countries worldwide.

