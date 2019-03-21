Wave Computing Appoints Michael Schroeder as Chief People Officer To Help Drive Company's Global Expansion Plans

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Computing ®, the Silicon Valley company that is accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) from the datacenter to the edge, has hired Michael Schroeder as its Chief People Officer. Reporting to Derek Meyer, Wave's CEO, Schroeder will oversee Wave's global talent acquisition, organizational development, culture and diversity efforts.



"Successful companies create a culture that fuels innovation and collaboration across all areas of the organization," said Derek Meyer, CEO, Wave Computing. "Solving complex AI challenges is demanding work that requires high levels of creativity and novel approaches. Mike's track record for building high-performing teams will further accelerate our growth plans while helping ensure Wave's culture is viewed as a model for ‘best places to work.' We are delighted to have him on board."

"A key to driving success of a hypergrowth company like Wave includes fostering a high-performing and motivated workforce where everyone's contribution is celebrated," said Michael Schroeder, Wave Computing's Chief People Officer. "Wave has already had a profound impact on the fast-paced, fiercely competitive AI marketplace. I look forward to working with the executive team to build upon Wave's growing list of achievements to excite and engage our global team."

Prior to joining Wave, Schroeder held several senior executive and management roles at high- tech companies, including View, Inc ., Rambus , Synopsys and Apple, Inc. , where he focused on conceptualizing and deploying people strategies that drove professional development, organizational alignment and company differentiation. Schroeder is an active participant in the Business Ethics Partnership group at Santa Clara University and previously served as a board member for the American Cancer Society.

Like this story? Tweet this: Michael Schroeder named Chief People Officer @wavecomputing to drive #AI employee recruitment, development and company growth https://wavecomp.ai/news/

About Wave Computing

Wave Computing, Inc. is revolutionizing artificial intelligence (AI) with its dataflow-based systems and solutions that deliver orders of magnitude performance improvements over legacy architectures. The company's vision is to bring deep learning to customers' data wherever it may be—from the datacenter to the edge—helping accelerate time-to-insight. Wave is powering the next generation of AI by combining its dataflow architecture with its MIPS embedded RISC multithreaded CPU cores and IP. Wave Computing was named Frost & Sullivan's 2018 "Machine Learning Industry Technology Innovation Leader" and is recognized by CIO Applications magazine as one of the "Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Providers." Combined with MIPS, Wave now has over 400 granted and pending patents and hundreds of customers worldwide.

Wave Computing, the Wave Computing logo and MIPS are trademarks of Wave Computing, Inc. and its applicable affiliates. All other trademarks are used for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Siobhan Lyons

Director, Corporate Marketing

+1 202-431-9411

slyons@wavecomp.com



