BatteryOne Closes Acquisition of Royalty Portfolio in the British Columbia Copper Belt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BatteryOne Royalty Corp. ("BatteryOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated March 4, 2019, it has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of royalties from Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. ("PEMC") on projects located in the British Columbia copper belt. The portfolio includes a 1.0% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty on all metals and minerals produced (collectively, the "Royalties") from PEMC's Copper King, NUB East, NWT projects, and the right to acquire a 1.0% NSR on the Pinnacle Reef project (the "Projects").



Mr. Alex Tsukernik, President and Chief Executive Officer of BatteryOne commented, "We are pleased to conclude the transaction with Pacific Empire and welcome them as a new shareholder. We look forward to continuing to build a pure-play nickel and copper focused royalty company that will give investors a new way to capitalize on the electric vehicle and battery storage investment thesis."

ABOUT BATTERYONE

BatteryOne is a private royalty company focused on nickel and copper deposits, which it sees as central to the continuing development of Electric Vehicles and the broader electrification thesis. The Company intends to continue growing its portfolio of royalties in those commodities to provide investors with differentiated, focused exposure.

The Company intends to seek a listing on a Canadian stock exchange later this year.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release relating to the Royalties is based on information publicly disclosed by the former owner or operator of this property and information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by BatteryOne. Specifically, as a royalty holder, BatteryOne has limited, if any, access to the property subject to the Royalties. Although BatteryOne does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third party information is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the operator may relate to a larger property than the area covered by BatteryOne's royalty interest. BatteryOne's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production of a property.