Byzen Digital Inc. Issues Shareholder Update on Q1 M&A Activity and Board Appointments

NEW YORK, NY, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC:BYZN), a technology mergers and acquisitions company ("Byzen Digital" or the "Company"), today issued a shareholder update for Q1, 2019 summarizing its activity over Q1, 2019.





During the first quarter the Company introduced its new appointments to the Board and described its commercial objectives for 2019, including its goal to make strategic acquisitions. Byzen Digital's aim is to announce and close one acquisition per financial quarter over the course of the remainder of the year.



Byzen Digital's CCO, Chris Percy, said: "The first quarter of 2019 has been exceptionally busy for the Company, and we feel this is a perfect opportunity to update shareholders on our progress and share our plans for the year ahead. The Company has put together a highly capable operational Board to guide it through an aggressive growth program for the remainder of 2019 and 2020," Mr. Percy continued.



Over 2019, Byzen Digital has added a wealth of professional talent to its advisory board. The investment and deal-closing expertise of Shaun Wootton and Garry Potticary should prove to be invaluable as the Company carries out its planned mergers and acquisitions campaign.



They are joined on the advisory board by David Black and Sam Buxton, whose tech backgrounds are crucial to developing Byzen Digital's consultancy capacity.



Mr. Percy stated, "Finally, our most recent Board appointee, Anthony Rose, has already established a network within the UK's vibrant regional startup communities which are set to provide a rich seam of potential acquisitions over the long term." He went on to highlight the Company's 2019 acquisitions, including an innovative Chinese technology company and a disruptive price comparison developer, and two other strategic companies.



"Our accomplishments over Q1 2019 add vital infrastructure and revenue generation capacity to Byzen Digital," he said.



Mr. Percy concluded, "To further strengthen our portfolio, Byzen Digital is pursuing several targets for 2019. Ongoing negotiations with these prospects are currently at various stages, and we will disclose details about these exciting opportunities as soon as we are able. We believe Byzen Digital's activity and plans over 2019 will position the Company to achieve its stated objectives over the next year and beyond, and should create extraordinary value for our project companies, as well as our shareholders. We look forward to releasing more exciting news over coming weeks."

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a high-growth organization focused on mergers and acquisitions in the tech space.

Originally set up to service the growing blockchain sector, the company's scope has quickly grown beyond its initial focus to incorporate start-ups and SMEs from the wider tech arena including cybersecurity, data storage, cloud-tech, analytics, software and digital applications.

The Byzen Digital family provides vital strategic insight, global funding access and a robust corporate structure to support its incorporated ventures in positioning concepts for global success.

