ORANGE LAKE RESORTS NAMES JOHN STATEN CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Orlando, FLA, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Lake Resorts, home to the Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand, today announces that John Staten has been named its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Staten will play a key role in delivering a seamless and consistent brand experience instrumental to achieving resort and financial growth goals. Previously, Staten served as COO for Kaplan Higher Education.



As COO, Staten will help create customer-centric owner and guest experiences by using data and technology to anticipate needs and eliminate guest friction points. Staten will lead the various operational teams behind Holiday Inn Club Vacations, including resort management, Club and owner support, rental and inventory, mortgage portfolio and servicing, and technology.



"We have experienced tremendous growth in our business and we are well-positioned to continue for many years to come. Adapting to changes in consumer behaviors and market dynamics has been a strength for us. With many significant initiatives in the pipeline, this role is essential to maintaining focus as we evolve," said Tom Nelson, President and CEO of Orange Lake Resorts. "Having been a leader in public and private companies, John brings a wealth of C-level executive experience in operations, finance and technology that will further elevate our company and the brand experience across our Club network. We're excited to have him onboard."



Staten has nearly 30 years of experience launching and growing businesses, which includes raising more than $500 million in capital and successfully executing an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq. Working in a variety of industries, such as aviation, education, technology and telecommunications, Staten's expertise includes building and overseeing management teams for businesses of all sizes–from startups to companies with over 7,500 employees.



Prior to joining Kaplan, Staten was the CFO and Senior Vice President of Operations at DayJet Corporation. Before that role, he worked as the CFO for NetSpeak Corporation, where he helped to pioneer Voice over IP (VoIP) technology to the market. Earlier in his career, Staten served as a manager of audit and enterprise services for Deloitte.



Staten earned a bachelor's and master's degree in accounting from the University of Florida Warrington College of Business.





Orange Lake Resorts encompasses 28 resorts and 7,600 villas in the U.S., with more than 340,000 timeshare owners and 5,000+ employees.



Orange Lake Resorts, a leader within the vacation ownership industry with more than three decades of proven success, operates Holiday Inn Club®. The Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand was created in 2008 through a strategic alliance with IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world's leading hotel companies. The flagship Holiday Inn Club Vacations property in Orlando, Fla., located next to the Walt Disney World ® Resort, was established in 1982 by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson. The timeshare brand includes 26 resorts across 13 states. For more information on Holiday Inn Club Vacations or to book reservations, visit holidayinnclubvacations.com. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/hiclubvacations or Twitter at twitter.com/hiclubvacations.

