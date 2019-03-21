CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AVEO, STMP, AMR and MBT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Class Period: August 4, 2016 - January 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

Allegations: AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the TIVO‑3 trial was inadequately designed to address the OS concerns regarding AVEO's lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented in June 2013; (ii) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to meet FDA approval following its initial 2013 rejection; (iii) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, AVEO's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Class Period: May 3, 2017 - February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2019

Allegations: Stamps.com Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (ii) as a result, the Company's business was unsustainable and its financial results were highly misleading.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (AMR) f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQCM: AMR)

Class Period: Purchasers of Silver Run II securities March 24, 2017-February 25, 2019 and investors who held Silver Run II Class A common stock as of January 22, 2018 and were entitled to vote concerning Silver Run II's acquisition of Alta Mesa and Kingfisher Midstream LLC

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (AMR) f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alta Mesa and Kingfisher did not possess "superior quality" and "[w]orld [c]lass" assets as compared to other operators in the oil and gas industry; (2) Alta Mesa faced significant operational setbacks; (3) several major oil producers had steered assets away from production in the region in which Alta Mesa operates; and (4) Kingfisher and Alta Mesa were not on track to achieve the earnings and production estimates provided in the Proxy and Defendants had no reasonable basis to believe and did not believe that Kingfisher and Alta Mesa would achieve these estimates.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT)

Class Period: March 19, 2014 - March 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2019

Allegations: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MTS and its subsidiary were involved in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan; (2) consequently, MTS knew or should have known it would be forced to pay substantial fines to the U.S. government after disclosing in 2014 that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating its Uzbekistan operations; (3) MTS' level of cooperation with the U.S. government and remediation was lacking; (4) due to the aforementioned misconduct, MTS would be forced to pay approximately $850 million in criminal penalties to the U.S. government; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

