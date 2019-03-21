U.S. Coast Guard Issues Sources Sought for Waterfront Repairs

Fort Pierce, Fla. , March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coast Guard issued a Sources Sought notice looking for potential contractors to perform waterfront repairs at the USCG Station in Fort Pierce, Fla. A formal solicitation is expected in April, with bidding opening in May, and contract performance completion around September. Contractors who are interested need to respond by April 4, 2019. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

237990, Other Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction is the designated NAICS code for this opportunity. The estimated value of this upcoming opportunity is between $500,000 and $1 million. Interested parties need to submit the required information to Cheryl A Berry (cheryl.a.berry@uscg.mil) in an email with the subject line of, "Sources Sought 70Z08219BPMV08300 WATERFRONT REPAIRS AT USCG STATION FORT PIERCE, FL." A complete list of the information this agency requires can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR.

All prospective contractors must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM).

