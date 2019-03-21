Neology, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Carey Kolaja to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, end-to-end solutions for the tolling, electronic vehicle registration (EVR) and public safety markets, has announced the appointment of Carey Kolaja to its Board of Directors effective March 1, 2019.



Carey Kolaja has more than 25 years of diverse experience in financial services, product management, and emerging technologies. Currently, Carey is the Global Chief Product Officer at Citi Fintech, an organization charged with designing and delivering the Bank of Tomorrow. At Citi, Carey's vision is to humanize banking, thereby enabling customers to live the life they want to live, where ever they are, and to attain this vision through new partnerships, new platforms, and modernized financial products. Prior to Citi Fintech, Carey spent over a decade at PayPal, most recently as the VP of Global Consumer Products where she was responsible for establishing PayPal's global product vision servicing hundreds of millions of consumers around the world.

Carey is an author and an award-winning industry thought leader best known for her belief in the ability of emerging technologies to democratize financial services and help create a better global society. Carey is also recognized for her popular TED talks which inspire innovation and exploration of Fintech's potential.

"Carey is considered among the leading experts within payments and her extensive leadership in developing, designing, and operating global products and commercial strategies will be invaluable to advancing Neology's mobility strategy", said Francisco Martinez, CEO of Neology.

"Global public and private transit is on the verge of massive disruption. Analogous to other sectors; Commerce, Finance, Healthcare etc., the transit sector is operating on costly legacy technology stacks, is burdened with overhead inefficiency due to information asymmetry, and is reliant on historic transactional business models. And just like those other sectors, the transit sector is ripe for change," said Kolaja.

"Uber may have opened our eyes to new ways of reinventing transportation, however it is the tip of the iceberg for a 200+ billion-dollar global market opportunity," Kolaja continued. "Neology's current market leadership and unique position to combine state-of-the art hardware and software to solve for the future of transit puts the company in the pole position to realize their ambitious strategic vision. I am honored to be on the board and look forward to working with the management team to shape the future of transportation."

About Neology:

Neology is a leading provider of integrated, end-to-end solutions for the tolling, electronic vehicle registration (EVR) and public safety markets. The company is a pioneer and leader in the development of passive RFID technology, owning some of the earliest and most significant intellectual property (IP) in the industry. For more information, visit www.neology.net

