REMINDER: SpeedNews Brings Annual Aerospace Manufacturing Conference to North Carolina on May 7-8, 2019

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network's SpeedNews will host the Annual Aerospace Manufacturing Conference in Greensboro, North Carolina May 7-8 at the Proximity Hotel. The Conference will bring together leading manufacturers and suppliers in the aerospace industry to provide attending delegates with important information and updates related to manufacturing operations, capabilities and processes, innovation within manufacturing, modern machining technologies, automation, and new industry trends. Register to attend at http://speednews.com/aerospace-manufacturing-conference .



For over 30 years, SpeedNews Conferences has been the industry leader hosting global executive events that provide targeted information and professional networking opportunities to senior level aerospace industry leaders, decision makers, financial institutions, economic development organizations, and industry analysts. "We are excited to bring our Aerospace Manufacturing Conference to Greensboro for the first time," said Joanna Speed, Managing Director, A&D and SpeedNews Conferences. "The Conference features the industry's top leaders and experts with decades of hands-on manufacturing experience. Conference delegates will be presented with insider-only information and examples of products that will positively impact the productivity and profitability of their own operations."

Stan Kelly, President & CEO of the Piedmont Triad Partnership stated "We are excited to welcome the aerospace manufacturing industry to North Carolina, the state where the Wright Brothers started it all on a cold December day in 1903. The Conference delegates will experience the Carolina Core, an area that includes the Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem metro and stretches to the state's military cluster in Fayetteville. We look forward to showcasing the impressive aerospace assets that we have enjoyed since Piedmont Airlines began here in 1940, including the Piedmont Triad International Airport, which is home to the likes of HondaJet, HAECO and Cessna, as well as one of the nation's premier aviation training complexes built to serve the growing industry."

During the Annual Aerospace Manufacturing Conference, industry insiders and panelists will brief delegates on business trends and provide important developments within all major segments in manufacturing: tooling, machining, components, electronics, advanced materials engineering, and technological systems. In addition, delegates will discover what is really behind the Internet of Things (IoT), Additive Manufacturing (AM) and Big Data, and gain valuable information about the Auto and Aero industries, and how they learn from each other. A Supplier ShowCase at the Conference will feature innovative products and services. Delegates may also take part in an exclusive guided tour of HAECO and another manufacturing facility in the area.

The Aerospace Manufacturing Conference is supported by the Piedmont Triad International Airport. Register to attend at Speednews.com/aerospace-manufacturing-conference/registration . For information about promoting or advertising your organization at the Conference, contact Joanna Speed, Managing Director at +1-424-465-6501 or jspeed@speednews.com . On Twitter, follow @speednewsconf ( https://twitter.com/speednewsconf ). For information about all SpeedNews events, visit http://speednews.com/all/conference .

