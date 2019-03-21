CannabisNewsWire Announces Distribution Partnership with O'Cannabiz Conference and Expo in Toronto

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation as an official distribution partner for Canada's premier cannabis industry event – the upcoming O'Cannabiz Conference and Expo slated for April 25-27 at Toronto's International Centre.



"The O'Cannabiz Conference and Expo is truly a must-attend event that attracts the industry's most exciting players in the cannabis space. CannabisNewsWire is proud to leverage its expertise and expansive distribution network to help maximize awareness of the incredible innovations and opportunities being presented in this rapidly evolving consumer marketplace," said Christopher Johnson, Director of Syndicated Communications for CannabisNewsWire. "The "O'Cannabiz Conference and Expo promises to be an outstanding cannabis networking event, providing topical speakers and relevant breakout sessions for every segment of this expanding industry."

The O'Cannabiz Conference and Expo will feature a full spectrum of cannabis-related industry panel discussions covering a wide range of timely cannabis topics, more than 400 exhibitor booths, and three days of B2B networking opportunities to explore investment options and foster connections. New this year is the first O'Cannabiz Cannabis Industry Awards Gala created to honor the incredible people, businesses and brands making a difference in Canada's burgeoning cannabis industry.

Actor and TV personality Montel Williams, who has been a medical cannabis advocate for nearly two decades due to his personal battle with multiple sclerosis, is back by popular demand as a featured keynote speaker during the "Cannabis Meets Healthcare" segment of the O'Cannabiz conference. Williams joins thousands of cannabis enthusiasts and business entrepreneurs at O'Cannabiz seeking to gain public acceptance and eventual global legalization of cannabis.

"We are pleased to have the expertise of CannabisNewsWire as an official distribution partner for O'Cannabiz," said Neill Dixon, president of O'Cannabiz. "CannabisNewsWire's ability to generate added exposure via its extensive syndication network of social media channels, news-oriented websites and investor-focused brands will significantly add to the value-added benefits we provide to conference goers, sponsors and exhibitors. We look forward to working together with CannabisNewsWire in sharing the exciting news of this dynamic and robust industry that is taking the world by storm."

To learn more about the O'Cannabiz Conference and Expo including how to purchase tickets, become a sponsor or reserve a booth, visit: https://ocannabiz.com/

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

