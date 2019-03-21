Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Scotia Howard Weil's 47th Annual Energy Conference

TULSA, Okla., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Vice President and CFO, Todd Benson, President of H&P Technologies, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations will attend the Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 26, 2019. John Lindsay and Todd Benson will present on behalf of the Company on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 1:15 p.m. U.S. Central Time.



The investor slides to be used during the conference will be available for download on the Company's website .

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE:HP) is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com .

IR Contact:

Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations

918-588-5190

investor.relations@hpinc.com



