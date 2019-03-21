Alegion Appoints New Vice President of Finance as Business Scales

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alegion , a leading training data preparation platform for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, today announced the appointment of Ryan Suneson as the company's new vice president of finance. In his role, Suneson will provide financial advisement for Alegion's expansion in Austin and abroad.



Prior to joining Alegion, Suneson served as director and senior director of financial planning and analysis for Spredfast, an Austin-based social media software company. Under his leadership, the company raised a $50 million series F funding round and completed a $440 million acquisition/merger with Vista Capital & Lithium Technologies. Suneson also helped scale the company's finance processes while revenue grew by 700 percent over three years.

"I want to welcome Ryan to the Alegion team, and look forward to working closely with him," said Nathaniel Gates, chief executive officer of Alegion. "Our continued success and business growth has driven the need for enhanced finance and corporate governance initiatives. Ryan's sterling record of achievement at fast-growing technology companies makes him an ideal fit."

Organizations implementing AI have increased by 270 percent over the last four years, according to a recent survey by Gartner . With AI becoming a clear priority, enterprise data science teams are under tremendous pressure to deliver AI projects in a timely fashion, but are battling data quality challenges at scale.

Alegion addresses this challenge by building large-scale custom training data sets for enterprise AI projects through the application of human judgment and intelligence. It supplies the labor-intensive labeling, classification, clean-up and normalization of data at a very large scale that can't be completed by internal enterprise teams. This data is then used to train AI, making projects more reliable, while saving enterprises time, money and staff.

"I am honored to join Alegion during this exciting time of growth," said Suneson. "AI is a burgeoning market, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to expand Alegion's industry presence as the company aims to make AI more accessible for enterprises."

In addition to his work with Alegion, Suneson is an active member of his community. He currently serves as treasurer and board member of the Austin Diaper Bank, a local nonprofit that provides free diapers to families in need. Suneson holds a Bachelor of Arts in mathematical economics from Pomona College.

About Alegion

Alegion is an Austin-based technology company that provides an AI training data platform and services that span the AI lifecycle, integrating human intelligence into the creation of high-quality training data, model scoring and validation, and exception handling. The Alegion platform helps enterprises accelerate confidence in their AI initiatives and mitigate their risk using proven approaches. For more information, visit www.alegion.com .