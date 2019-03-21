SEC Whistleblower Law Firm Meissner Associates Announces an Investigation of Boeing 737 Max and FAA

Meissner Law Firm is seeking insider Whistleblowers at the Boeing Company (NYSE: BA ) or the FAA with information related to the production, sale and FAA approval of Boeing's 737 Max aircraft

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SEC Whistleblower law firm of Meissner Associates has launched an investigation into the production, marketing and approval process for Boeing's 737 Max aircraft which was involved in the recent Ethiopian Airlines and Indonesian's Lion Air crashes.



The tragic accidents caused the death of hundreds of people and significantly impacted Boeing investors. To the extent Boeing failed to disclose material information to avoid FAA scrutiny and obtained premature FAA approval for plane delivery worldwide, Boeing may have violated Sections 17(a)(2) and (3) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Whistleblowers who provide such information to the SEC may be entitled to a reward.

It has been reported that Congress, various government agencies and the U.S. Justice Department have launched investigations into the development of the subject jet and the FAA approval process. Boeing or FAA personnel with relevant material information who wish to become a whistleblower will lose their right to a reward if the information is requested from them by certain government agencies or Congress before they file a tip. A tip may render a whistleblower eligible for a reward of 10% - 30% of what the SEC recovers in fines or penalties imposed.

The SEC Whistleblower program and the law allows one to report such information anonymously via an attorney who will speak on their behalf. Further, the SEC has taken the position that company Non-Disclosure Agreements cannot stifle SEC Whistleblowers and has taken action against companies that infer otherwise.

Officers, employees, contractors and FAA personnel who have such material information regarding Boeing's 737 Max are encouraged to contact Stuart D. Meissner of Meissner Associates by calling 866-764-3100 or submitting this contact form .

Meissner Associates is a New York-based SEC Whistleblower law firm concentrating in SEC whistleblowing, securities arbitration, FINRA arbitration, SEC regulatory issues, employment disputes, and criminal law. The firm's efforts on behalf of whistleblowers have resulted in recoveries totaling millions of dollars for whistleblowers including the largest accounting related reward of 22 Million Dollars*. Managing Member Stuart Meissner is a former prosecutor of over a decade and has successfully represented employees, investors, and whistleblowers for over 18 years and participated in the formation of the SEC rules for the SEC whistleblower program. Additional information about the firm and the statute can be found at Meissner Associates website: www.secwhistleblowerattorney.net

