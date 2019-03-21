Aleafia Health & Emblem Merger Creates a New Cannabis Leader -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry announces publication of an article featuring Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:ALEF) (OTC:ALEAF) (FRA: ARAH). The company recently announced the completion of its merger with Emblem Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Aleafia Health acquired all of Emblem's common shares and formed a new wholly-owned subsidiary that will keep the name Emblem name. The completion of the merger marks a key milestone for both companies as they work to build long-term shareholder value.



In this article, we will take a closer look at the implications of the merger and why investors may want to take a closer look at Aleafia Health following the transaction.

Click Here to Download Aleafia Health Inc.'s Investor Presentation

Creating a New Leader

Aleafia Health's merger with Emblem creates Canada's largest medical cannabis clinic with more than 60,000 patients with access to unique cannabis oils, capsules and sprays. In addition, the company's three dedicated cultivation facilities provide an ample cannabis supply to provinces, retailers and export markets. These operations are already generating significant revenue under the largest LP-to-LP supply agreement in the industry.

"The acquisition of Emblem rapidly accelerates the execution of Aleafia Health's strategy and positioning as a vertically-integrated, diversified cannabis company with an integrated, highly differentiated consumer ecosystem," says Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic . "Emblem's product leadership in the medical and adult-use sectors and highly coveted supply agreements will perfectly complement our cannabis production and clinic operations."

During the third quarter of 2018, Emblem's revenue grew 281 percent to $2.3 million with an industry-leading $10.67 of revenue per gram equivalent. The company also reported a 20 percent quarter-over-quarter increase in its patient population to over 4,800 active patients. On the product side, the company launched an innovative oral dose-metered spray, Atmosphere, and its first adult-use cannabis brand, Symbl.

Numerous Catalysts Ahead

Aleafia Health has been making tremendous progress on its own initiatives apart from the Emblem merger. During the third quarter of 2018, the company indicated that the fully-funded retrofitting of its 160,000 sq. ft. Niagara greenhouse facility and outdoor expansion was on schedule. Management anticipates that these efforts will result in an annual production capacity of 98,000 kilograms, making it one of the larger licensed producers in Canada.

In addition to improving production capacity, the company continues to invest in patient education as a key differentiator. The company has developed and implemented a proprietary training program for all of its staff to help those with chronic medical conditions that have failed first, second, and often, third line approaches. The training program extends to both internal and partner clinics to service a maximum amount of patients.

The company also continues to make waves in the medical cannabis research space. With more than 60,000 patients, the company has amassed one of the largest medical cannabis datasets in the world, enabling researchers to validate cannabis sciences, product teams to develop innovative new products, and management to build a strong IP portfolio. In the third quarter, this division contributed $612,000 to revenue.

Click Here to Download Aleafia Health Inc.'s Investor Presentation

Looking Ahead

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:ALEF) (OTC:ALEAF) (FRA: ARAH) is well positioned within Canada's nascent cannabis industry following its merger with Emblem. With robust patient growth, high margin products, and growing revenue, investors may want to take a closer look at the combined company ahead of several potential catalysts.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.aleafiahealth.com .

Please follow the link to watch the full interview: https://www.cannabisfn.com/aleafia-health-emblem-merger-creates-a-new-cannabis-leader/

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/featuredcompany

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

Disclaimer

CannabisFN.com is not an independent financial investment advisor or broker-dealer. You should always consult with your own independent legal, tax, and/or investment professionals before making any investment decisions. The information provided on http://www.cannabisfn.com (the ‘Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements drafted by our in-house team or provided by an affiliate. CannabisFN.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies that are the subject of the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider. We make no warranty or representation about the information including its completeness, accuracy, truthfulness or reliability and we disclaim, expressly and implicitly, all warranties of any kind, including whether the Information is complete, accurate, truthful, or reliable. As such, your use of the information is at your own risk. Nor do we undertake any obligation to update the items posted. CannabisFN.com received compensation for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on CannabisFN.com along with financial and corporate news.

The above article is sponsored content. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

Flane@cannabisfn.com