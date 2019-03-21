Mesquite MX Track Concludes Spring Warm-up Race with Forward Look to Concert Venue Expansion

MESQUITE, Nev., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The expansive grounds of the Mesquite MX track hosted an exciting Spring Warm-up Race this past weekend with pros and amateurs showing up to battle it out. "Our Spring Warm-up Race is an event for riders entering the motocross season or for pros who are in mid-season," said Jason Shaw, manager of Mesquite MX.



From juniors on small motocross bikes to all-inclusive big bike contests, one notable race showcased talent from up-and-coming pro Monster Energy Supercross privateer rider – Cole Zitterkopf, who hails from Colorado and is the son of Greg Zitterkopf, a prominent factory racer in the 80s to early 90s. Today, as a team, Greg serves as both coach and team mechanic.

At the Spring Warm-up event, Cole raced a specialty 2005 Yamaha YZ125 2-stroke bike, owned and prepared for him by Kwan International, a multi-media marketing and broadcast company based at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Entered into a Big Bike Open race, Cole dominated the 450 4-stroke bikes in the class while placing second overall, just behind a TM 250 2-stroke factory rider. "This is the fastest 125 I have ever ridden," said Cole. Pairing rider talent with a well-prepared race bike created an exciting duel at the event.

The conclusion of the motocross race opens way to the final week of preparation for the facility's first ever live concert event, the Kimani Music Festival. The launch of this inaugural endeavor is also paired with the new MesquiteMXEvents.com site – where all upcoming concert events will be announced.

The Kimani Music Festival features three country artists - Leaving Austin, Joe Sherman Band and John King. The event experience includes carnival games, bounce houses and a mechanical bull. "This upcoming event is the first of many concert events that we'll be presenting," said Shaw. "We have another event coming in June and another slated for the Fall. We look forward to showcasing how our track facility is a great venue to promote diverse events – including those that bring all genres of music and cultures together."

Serving the tri-state region, Mesquite MX also supports a local non-profit, Kimani's Hope Foundation, in conjunction with the music event. Founded by Jay Johnson and Amanda O'Shea, Kimani's Hope was inspired by their daughter, Kimani, who has autism. "Finding inclusion for children from all different backgrounds is our goal," said Johnson.

About Kwan International's 2005 YZ125 – A Vintage Tribute

Kwan International is owned by Christina Kwan, a former U.S. National and World Amateur Boxing Champion. The YZ125 "Project All In" media bike continues to evolve and is built for specialty races and pays tribute to Yamaha's vintage yellow and black color combination that was re-introduced in a 60th Anniversary edition. With custom graphics designed by Fusion Graphix, the YZ125 is supported by Scalvini Pipes supplied by Motoman Distributing, Engine Ice, ASV Levers, Barnett Clutches, Race Ramps, Boyesen Engineering, 2 Stroke Porting by Lowell Horning in Lake Havasu City, AZ and Horsepower Ignition in Belgium. More information can be found at kwaninternational.com .

About Mesquite MX Facility

Over 100-acres, the facility serves as a venue for motocross and off-road races, Spartan races, large scale live concerts and home to the Smokin' Gun Club, a destination that includes sporting clays, skeet, trap, pistol bays and more. More information on the facility and events can be found at mesquitemx.com and mesquitemxevents.com .

