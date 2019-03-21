Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Leading Liver Disease Expert Dr. Arun Sanyal to Its Medical and Scientific Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE:AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCB: BTHCF) (the "Company" or "Algernon") a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to announce that Dr. Arun Sanyal, a leading global expert and clinician in the area of chronic liver disease, has joined the Algernon Medical and Scientific Advisory Board.



Arun Sanyal, MD, has developed, mediated and encouraged global liver research as a physician-scientist for 25 years. Currently, Dr. Sanyal is the Vlahcevic Chair of Medicine in the department of Internal Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Director of the KL2 program in the Center for Clinical and Translational Research at VCU.

His esteemed medical career has spanned the spectrum of translational science in liver cirrhosis, NASH and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), with a particular focus on obesity and cardiovascular affects related to liver disease. Dr. Sanyal is a past President of the AASLD (American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases), and has chaired committees at the NIDDK NASH clinical research network and the NIH hepatobiliary study section. He recently received the 2018 Distinguished Achievement Award from the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases. The award signifies 30 years of research including 17 continuous years of National Institutes of Health funding, the development of therapeutics reducing liver disease across the globe, and countless international leadership roles and awards.

Dr. Sanyal continues to lead a number of major drug trials for the treatment of NASH with the support of his research nurses, fellow post-doctoral staff-members and laboratory professionals. Dr. Sanyal has published numerous liver disease papers in leading medical journals and periodicals throughout his career.

"I am very pleased that Dr. Sanyal accepted our invitation to join the Algernon Advisory Board," said Christopher J, Moreau, CEO of Algernon pharmaceuticals. "He has made significant contributions as a global thought leader in the area of chronic liver disease and we look forward to both his medical and scientific guidance and direction as we advance towards our first human clinical trials."

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company focused on advancing its lead compounds for of non–alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic kidney disease (CKD) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

