Unum Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on March 28, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer using its novel T cell technology platforms, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. Unum management will also provide an update on the Company's recent progress and upcoming milestones.



Participants may access the conference call by dialing 866-300-3411 (domestic) or 636-812-6658 (international) and refer to conference ID number 8169027. To join the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Unum Therapeutics website at https://investors.unumrx.com/ at least 10 minutes before the event begins.

A webcast replay will be available at the same location on the Unum Therapeutics website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for 90 days.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on providing potentially curative T cell therapies to treat a broad range of cancer patients. Unum's novel proprietary technologies include Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR), a universal, engineered cell therapy intended to be used in combination with a wide range of tumor-specific antibodies to target different tumor types, and Bolt-On Chimeric Receptor (BOXR), an approach for improving T cell functionality in solid tumor cancer applications. Unum has four product candidates currently in clinical testing, including: ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, an anti-CD20 antibody, in adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL); ACTR087 used in combination with the novel antibody SEA-BCMA in adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, an anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody, in adult patients with HER2+ advanced cancer.

The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

