Learning Care Group Announces CEO Transition

NOVI, Mich., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group, Inc. announces today that Chief Executive Officer Barbara J. Beck will be retiring at the end of the company's fiscal year, June 30, 2019 and will be retained as an Executive Advisor to the Company until June 30, 2020. Effective July 1, 2019, Mark Bierley, LCG's current President and Chief Operating Officer, will be promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Learning Care Group is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America, operating more than 900 schools in 36 states, the District of Columbia and internationally.

Since Beck joined Learning Care Group as CEO in March 2011, the company has transformed the early childhood education experience for families while establishing a platform for its sustained success. Under Beck's leadership, the company has become known for its signature offerings, most notably:

proprietary curricula, individually customized to each child, to prepare children for academic, physical and social success

innovative technologies that enhance safety, enrich learning, and provide convenience and connectivity for busy families

an award-winning healthy lifestyle approach that prioritizes wholesome nutrition and physical activity

an emphasis on sustainability, teaching children how to nurture the planet while investing in products and technologies to reduce LCG's carbon footprint

"It has been a true privilege to lead this dedicated team of caring professionals who are so committed to serving our families while preparing their children for success in school and in life," said Barbara Beck. "I am incredibly proud of the strong performance LCG has delivered throughout my tenure and remain fully confident in the company's future success under Mark Bierley's leadership."

Bierley's career encompasses more than 25 years of executive financial and operations leadership experience. He joined Learning Care Group in 2012 as Chief Financial Officer and most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer, a role he has held since July 2016. Previously, Bierley served as CFO and Senior Vice President of The Pantry Inc., and held a variety of senior leadership positions at Borders Inc., including Executive Vice President, CFO and COO. Bierley holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Michigan State University and an MBA from the University of Michigan. He is a certified public accountant.

"Mark Bierley has been a remarkable partner in driving strategies that deliver on our customer promise and yield outstanding results for our business. Guided by his deep financial and operational acumen as well as his passion for our mission, I'm confident the company will achieve continued solid growth and further enhance the LCG experience for our students, school families and employees," said Beck.

"I joined Learning Care Group because I wanted to be part of a company that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of children every day and enables these future leaders to achieve their full potential," said Mark Bierley. "Today I am more convinced than ever that Learning Care Group does just that, through the shared commitment and dedication of each of our talented employees. I'm honored to lead the LCG team in continuing to deliver the highest levels of safety, quality, and service as we further grow our business."

Replacing Bierley as Chief Operating Officer is Nicholas Strange, who joins Learning Care Group on April 1, 2019 with nearly 25 years of leadership experience in retail organizations. Previously, he held executive roles at PVH Corporation, most recently serving as Group President of Calvin Klein Americas, a position he held since September 2015. His prior roles at PVH Corp. included serving as President of Calvin Klein North America Retail and Executive Vice President of Tommy Hilfiger North America Retail. Strange began his career with Saks, Inc., where he ultimately held Senior Vice President roles. He also held executive positions at Kohl's, The Limited, Polo Ralph Lauren and Old Navy. Strange holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Ecology from the University of Tennessee, with a major concentration in Retail Management and a minor in Business Administration.

"We welcome Nicholas Strange to the company and look forward to leveraging his operational expertise and sharp perspective to deliver an outstanding customer experience," said Bierley.

"Joining the senior leadership team at Learning Care Group provides me with a wonderful opportunity to create exceptional customer experiences while educating our youngest learners," said Nicholas Strange. "I look forward to leveraging my past experience and my passion for LCG's mission to build strong relationships with families and pave the way for their children's future success."



About Learning Care Group

Learning Care Group is a leader in early child education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through seven unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children's Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, and Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers. It operates more than 900 schools (corporate and franchise) across 36 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 130,000 children. Learning Care Group's proprietary School Readiness Pathway supports the development of the academic and social skills needed for a smooth transition to elementary school. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

