SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Completes Acquisition of 1.998 Megawatts of Solar PV Projects in Greece

HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global provider of renewable energy solutions and crypto-miner hosting services for residential, commercial and utility customers, today announced that SP Orange Power (Cyprus) Limited (" SP Orange"), a subsidiary of the Company, has completed its previously announced second-stage acquisition of 100% of the equity interest of HELIOHRISI S.A., which owns 1.998 megawatts ("MW") of photovoltaic projects in Greece, from THERMI TANEO Venture Capital Fund ("TTVCF") with the purchase price of EUR € 1.7 million per MW. SPI Energy also entered into an amendment to the Framework Share Purchase Agreement dated September 20, 2017, pursuant to which SPI Energy's acquisition of THERMI SUN S.A would be delayed until no later than May 20 2019.



The framework share purchase provides that SPI Energy, through its subsidiary, would acquire 100% equity interests of three Greek companies, namely THERMI SUN S.A, HELIOHRISI S.A., and HELIOSTIXIO S.A., from TTVCF, subject to certain adjustments and certain closing conditions. These three companies own a total of four PV plants with 7.4MWp PV installations in northern Greece. The installations have been connected to the Greek power grid since July 2012 and are currently in operation.

SPI Energy closed the acquisition of HELIOSTIXIO S.A. on December 13, 2017. The Company expects to complete the acquisition of THERMI SUN S.A., which would be the last acquisition under the terms of the framework agreement by May 2019.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is a global provider of renewable energy solutions and crypto-miner hosting services for residential, commercial and utility customers. SPI Energy focuses on the EPC/BT, and storage markets including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential PV projects in Japan, Europe and North America. The company operates a B2B E-Commerce platform offering a range of PV, storage products in Australia as well as a turnkey solution (umining.io) offering global crypto-mining training, sale, hosting and repair service. The Company has its operating headquarters in Hong Kong and Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.spigroups.com/investorrelations/overview

For investors and media inquiries please contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

IR Department

Email: ir@spigroups.com

Source: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.