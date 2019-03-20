Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Clementia, Multi-Color, and GTx on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Multi-Color Corporation, and GTx, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.
Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CMTA)
Buyer: Ipsen S.A.
Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on February 25, 2019 and valued at $1.31 billion, Clementia stockholders will receive $6.00 in cash for each share of Clementia common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Clementia and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.
To learn more about the Clementia investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cmta/.
Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL)
Buyer: Platinum Equity LLC
Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on February 25, 2019 and valued at $2.5 billion, Multi-Color stockholders will receive $50.00 in cash for each share of Multi-Color common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Multi-Color and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.
To learn more about the Multi-Color investigation go to: https://bespc.com/labl/.
GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)
Buyer: Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.
Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on March 7, 2019, current GTx stockholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. The investigation focuses on whether GTx and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.
To learn more about the GTx investigation go to: https://bespc.com/gtxi/.
