Mesa Air Group Names New Vice President of United Express Operations

PHOENIX, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today named Mark Ade as its new Vice President of United Express Operations. Ade brings 30 years of industry experience and over 15 years of experience in airline operations. He will oversee the company's United Express operations and report directly to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brad Rich.



Most recently, Ade was the Regional Manager of United Express Performance for United Airlines, where he worked with United Express partner carriers to improve reliability and performance.

"I am looking forward to having Mark on the team," said Brad Rich, Mesa Air Group Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "He has an excellent skillset for this position and will be a great leader of our United Express operation."

"We are excited to welcome Mark to Mesa," said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mesa Air Group. "His insight and experience with United Express operations from the United side will be invaluable as we focus on our performance and growing our partnership with United Airlines."

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group is the commercial aviation holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 121 cities in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. As of February 28, 2019, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 605 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

