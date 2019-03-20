Simmons First National Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

PINE BLUFF, Ark., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ:SFNC) today announced it expects to release first quarter 2019 earnings after market close on Monday, April 22. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 23. Those interested can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 4557809. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company's website at www.simmonsbank.com .



Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total assets of $16.5 billion as of December 31, 2018 conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The company, directly and through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

