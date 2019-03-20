Carmanah Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX:CMH) ("the Company" or "Carmanah") will release its fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday March 27th, 2019 after market close. Carmanah has scheduled a conference call for analysts at 6:00 am PT (9:00 am ET) on Thursday March 28th, 2019. To access, dial 1.866.229.4144 (Canada toll free) or +1.888.424.8151 (US toll free) approximately five to ten minutes prior to start time. When prompted for the participant PIN code, enter 8711 627#. For a current list of local and international telephone numbers, click the link below:



http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=11&a=UiySZquYUUSaWU

A recording of the conference call will also be available on Carmanah's corporate website within three business days of the call. For more information, visit www.carmanah.com or telephone 1.877.722.8877 (toll free in US and Canada).

About Carmanah Technologies Corporation

Carmanah designs, develops, and distributes a portfolio of products focused on energy optimized LED solutions for infrastructure. Since 1996, we have earned a global reputation for delivering durable, dependable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for industrial applications that perform in some of the world's harshest environments. We manage our business within two reportable segments: Signals and Illumination. The Signals segment serves the Offshore Wind , Traffic , and Telematics markets. The Illumination segment provides solar-powered LED outdoor lights for municipal and commercial customers.

Contacts

Carmanah Technologies Corporation:

Evan Brown, (250) 380-0052

Chief Financial Officer/Corporate Secretary

investors@carmanah.com

This release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "estimates", "could", "will", or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, use of proceeds from the Transaction, and estimated revenues for the Residual Businesses in the trailing 12-months, and are based on management's current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Carmanah to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. Carmanah disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law. Risk factors include, among others: risks related to certain conditions contemplated by the Agreement.

For additional information on these risks and uncertainties, see Carmanah's most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF") and Annual MD&A ("MD&A"), which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.carmanah.com. The risk factors identified in the AIF and MD&A are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect Carmanah. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Carmanah does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release, unless required by law.