CIO Summit: Outflanking the Competition on Digital Differentiation Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy's Upcoming New Jersey CIO Summit

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competition in the digital age is fierce. Fifteen companies fell off the Fortune 500 list in 2017 and many more are expected to tumble in coming years. The innovative thinking and courageous leadership that's required to succeed in the next era of the digital age will be one of the key themes explored at the 2019 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit, produced by HMG Strategy, taking place at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel and Executive Meeting Center in East Brunswick, NJ on April 9, 2019.



Join the world's largest independent peer-driven community of CIOs, CISOs and technology leaders as they share best practices for communicating effectively with the CEO and the Board and driving digital business transformation.





"The mantra in today's global business climate is disrupt or risk being disrupted," said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President and CEO. "With companies battling for survival, CIOs and technology executives play a critical role in partnering with the CEO and the Board of Directors to craft digital strategies that distinguish the company's products and services from the competition and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

The New Jersey CIO Summit will kick-off with an HMG Lead Innovate Disrupt Tech Talk featuring Muddu Sudhakar, CEO and Investor in a Stealth Mode Startup Company who will discuss whether China is outspending the U.S. on artificial intelligence (AI), technology and applications. This will be followed by an HMG Lead Innovate Disrupt Tech Talk given by Adam Noble, former SVP & CIO/Digital at GAF Materials Corporation on leading a successful Agile and digital transformation.

Other captivating sessions will include a keynote from a Nutanix executive; a panel of top technology executives who will share use cases for advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics and the Internet of Things and how they are enabling competitive advantage and speed to market; luncheon updates featuring news from SIM New Jersey; presentation of HMG Strategy's 2019 Technology Executives to Watch Awards to Adam Noble, former SVP & CIO/Digital, GAF Materials Corporation and Janet Sherlock, CIO, Ralph Lauren; a panel of top search executives who will share recommendations for technology leaders to strengthen their personal brands and act as talent magnets; an executive briefing by John Engates, Client CTO, NTT Global Services; an executive panel that will explore leading enterprise risk mitigation and advanced threat protection strategies that are working today while positioning the enterprise for agility and innovation; and a panel of leading CIOs and technology executives who will share the steps they and industry leaders are taking to work with the CEO and the Board to craft digital strategies and foster a customer-centric culture.

Distinguished speakers at the New Jersey CIO Summit will include:

Rocco Grillo, Board Advisor, Cybersecurity

Raymond Lipps, Executive Director & CISO, Global Information Security, Celgene Corporation

Michael Livni, CISO, Valley National Bank

Heather Zimmerman, Principal – Digital Product Consulting, Magenic

Presenting Partners at the New Jersey CIO Summit include Lenovo/Nutanix and NTT Global Networks. Platinum Partners include Equinix, Magenic and Zendesk. Gold Partners include Info-Tech Research Group. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year is SecurityScorecard. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 300,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

