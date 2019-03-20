Las Vegas, Nev. , March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of the Interior issued a Sources Sought notices for pedestrian safety-related construction on top of the Hoover Dam. Although a Sources Sought notice, the Department of the Interior is specifically looking for small businesses for market research. Contractors who are interested need to respond by March 28, 2019. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

237219, Highway, Street, and Bridge is the designated NAICS code for this opportunity. Interested parties need to submit the required information to Contract Specialist Maribel Ruble (mruble@usbr.gov). A complete list of the information sought by this agency can found on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR.

All prospective contractors must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in the System for Award Management (SAM). For a quick registration without errors, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is a third-party firm that offers full-service SAM registrations for businesses.

USFCR is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Program, bid training, and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able to dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.

If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/