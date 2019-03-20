Lightbend Fast Data Engineering VP to Discuss Machine Learning and Streaming Pipelines at Strata Data Conference 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend today announced that Fast Data Engineering VP Dean Wampler will present two talks around machine learning and streaming data pipelines at the Strata Data Conference on March 26 and March 28 in San Francisco.



Strata Data Conference is where cutting-edge science and new business fundamentals intersect—and merge. It's a deep dive into emerging techniques and technologies. Strata is the largest data conference series in the world.

Wampler is the vice president of fast data engineering at Lightbend , where he leads the Lightbend Platform project, a distribution of scalable, distributed stream processing tools including Spark, Flink, Kafka, and Akka, with machine learning and management tools.

At Strata Data Conference 2019, Wampler's sessions will cover:

Hands-on Machine Learning with Kafka-based Streaming Pipelines

9:00am–12:30pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Room 2007

This hands-on tutorial with Wampler and Boris Lublinsky, Lightbend Fast Data Architect, examines production use of ML in streaming data pipelines; how to do periodic model retraining and low-latency scoring in live streams. We'll discuss Kafka as the data backplane, pros and cons of microservices vs. systems like Spark and Flink, tips for Tensorflow and SparkML, performance considerations, model metadata tracking, and other techniques. Read more.



Executive Briefing: What it takes to use machine learning in fast data pipelines

3:50pm–4:30pm Thursday, March 28, 2019

Room 2020

Your team is building machine learning capabilities. Wampler demonstrates how to integrate these capabilities in streaming data pipelines so you can leverage the results quickly and update them as needed and covers challenges such as how to build long-running services that are very reliable and scalable and how to combine a spectrum of very different tools, from data science to operations.

About Lightbend

Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications. Lightbend Platform provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure. The most admired brands around the globe are transforming their businesses with Lightbend, engaging billions of users every day through software that is changing the world. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com.



