Carahsoft Hosts First Drone Event in Arlington, VA, March 26, 2019

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will host " Drones: Elevating Government Intelligence ," a half-day seminar discussing the history, current trends and future of the expanding field of unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

During keynotes and panel discussions, attendees will gain insights into how agencies are developing strategies for UAS usage to empower their missions. Topics include:

A Brief History of UAS Integration

UAS Regulations

Real Time Mapping and Imagery

Security Opportunities

The Future of UAS Integration

WHO:

This seminar will feature government and industry speakers experienced in the UAS field to provide insight on the latest software and tools agencies need to excel with emerging drone technologies. Keynote speakers include:

Chuck Johnson, Senior Advisor for UAS Integration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Retired

Jim Williams, Unmanned Integration Office Director, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Retired

Davis Hackenberg, UAS Integration, NASA

Pete Kelsey, Technical Evangelist, Carahsoft

In addition, panel sessions will feature government, academic and industry experts discussing the opportunities to capture data that was once challenging, hazardous or costly to obtain. Carahsoft UAS solutions partners participating include Measure , Juniper Unmanned and PrecisionHawk . In addition to several keynote speakers, panelists include:

Mark Skoog, Project Manager, NASA, Dryden Flight Research Center

Jerry Hendrix, Director of UAS Research Programs, University of Alabama Huntsville

Burton Putrah, Vice President of Data Engineering, Measure

Jeff Cozart, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Unmanned

Aubrey Vaughan, Vice President, PrecisionHawk

WHEN:

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 26, 2019

WHERE:

Crystal City Marriott at Reagan National Airport

1999 Jefferson Davis Highway

Arlington, VA 22202

REGISTER:

Register for the seminar to learn how UAS can empower agency missions; registration is free for all attendees. Contact Kendall Mann at (703) 921-4187 or geospatial@carahsoft.com for more information.

