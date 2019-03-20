Washington Trust Provides $6.3 Million in Commercial Financing for the Acquisition of a CVS Pharmacy in Farmington, CT

FARMINGTON, Conn., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group recently provided $6.3 million to W.H.M. Realty, LLC, to finance the acquisition of a 12,900 square-foot, free-standing CVS Pharmacy in Farmington, Connecticut. The 2.04-acre property is situated on the corner of Main Street (Rt. 10) and Scott Swamp Road (Rt. 552) in Farmington. The building, which was newly constructed in 2013, reflects the typical CVS prototype and includes access points from both avenues, a drive-thru window, and on-site parking for 72 vehicles. CVS Health is currently the largest pharmacy health care provider in the U.S., with more than 9,800 locations.



"Washington Trust is happy to provide financing on this well-located asset while expanding our relationship with our long term client W.H.M. Realty," said Julia Anne M. Slom, Senior Vice President & Team Leader of Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group.

W.H.M. Realty, LLC is a Connecticut limited liability company.

Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group provides commercial real estate mortgages for the construction, refinancing, or purchasing of investment real estate projects. Financing ranges in size from several hundred thousand dollars up to multi-million dollar projects. For more information, contact Timothy Pickering , Senior Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Group, at 401-348-1482 or 1-800-475-2265 ext. 1482.

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/ .