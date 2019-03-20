Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund names Christina Doss Shareholder; assumes leadership of Saltmarsh Financial Advisors, LLC

TAMPA and PENSACOLA, Fla., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund, one of the largest CPA-led business advisory firms in the southeastern U.S., has named Christina Doss, AAMS ® shareholder. Additionally, as Managing Director, Christina will assume the leadership role of the firm's investment management affiliate, Saltmarsh Financial Advisors, LLC .



Christina Doss assumes leadership at Saltmarsh Financial Advisors.





With more than 25 years of professional leadership and executive experience in the financial services and wealth management industry, Christina is responsible for client wealth management, financial planning and practice growth for Saltmarsh Financial Advisors, LLC.



"We are thrilled to welcome Christina into our shareholder group," commented Lee Bell , President of Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund. "Her well-deserved appointment is a key step forward in our strategic plan for the continued growth and prosperity of Saltmarsh Financial Advisors. She succeeds Gregg Noble, CPA , who has led this practice through many years of successful expansion and team growth."



"Christina has been a solid leader in our firm for many years," said Noble. "I am very proud of what she has accomplished for our practice and know she will continue to deliver and improve upon the smart, effective and valuable advice we provide our clients. As we look ahead to succession, Christina is absolutely the best choice to take the reins of our financial advisory practice."



Prior to joining Saltmarsh in 2013, Christina excelled as Pensacola City President and Managing Director of Private Wealth Management for the North Florida Division of SunTrust Bank, where she was responsible for managing a team of advisors who supported high net worth clients and business owners with comprehensive wealth planning, asset management and banking needs.



Christina's previous experience also includes 13 years with Charles Schwab Corporation, serving in several capacities, including Senior Director for Schwab's West Coast Private Client Division responsible for managing over 100 portfolio managers and $8 billion in client assets, and Senior Sales Director for Schwab's national Financial Planning Division.



For more on Christina, click here .

Media Contact:

Andrew Bowen, APR

ab@clearviewcom.com

404-822-3309

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e7d470a-368b-4f66-9b7b-4ed58d07a2c7